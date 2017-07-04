The pleasure and pain in raising an independent daughter

When my husband and I were newly married, we discussed having children. I made it clear: our girls would be equal to our boys. They would get to do everything the boys did. We would not treat them differently. My husband was one of four boys. He could not begin to understand what I was talking about.I had been one of four, too, but we had one boy and three girls, and there had definitely been differences. My brother didn’t have a curfew, for instance, but I did. He also didn’t have to bring girls home to meet my parents, yet even though I dated the same boy all the way through high school, he had to come to the door before every date and ring the bell and say hello.Not for my daughters.My oldest daughter was born overnight on a rainy, stormy day in mid-May. I was shocked she was a girl. I had assumed through the whole pregnancy she would be a boy, and I was beyond delighted. I would make her an independent girl and then an independent woman. I was sure of that.I cheered her first steps away from me — on her first birthday she toddled delightedly toward the back sliding door of our small ranch house, her feet so carefully perched on the linoleum floor. It was not a time of tears — for either of us.Article Continued BelowAt 2 and a half, she started attending morning preschool twice a week. She didn’t look back when I left her in the room with the other babies, some crying for their mothers or looking confused.Full-day kindergarten was a no-brainer. She couldn’t wait for school to start.I rejoiced at every milestone. I didn’t get sad when she told me she wanted to go to sleep-away camp at age 9. I was excited when she moved up to middle school. When she was 16, she decided to spend a semester of high school abroad, in Israel, a 12-hour plane ride away. I admired her incredible courage and wished I was more like her. I missed her like crazy those four months, but she came back. She always did.