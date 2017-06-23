The Savvy Eater: Almond Breeze Sweetened Chocolate vs. Unsweetened Chocolate non-dairy milk

When you think of almond milk, one automatically assumes it’s a healthy non-dairy beverage. Take a closer look — to start, there is only 2 per cent almonds in a serving, and little protein. The drink is mostly water. When grabbing a container, be mindful that both the unsweetened and sweetened boxes look almost the same. The sweetened contains a significant amount of sugar — 5 tsp per cup, and three times the calories. Skip the unnecessary sugar in your drink by sticking to the unsweetened version. To enhance the flavour, add it to cereals, oatmeal, coffee or smoothies. Skip:Almond Breeze Sweetened Chocolate Non-Dairy Beverage Serving size (1 cup)Calories: 120Article Continued BelowFat: 3 gSaturated Fat: 0.3 gSugar: 20 g