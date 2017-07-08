The Taylor brothers are ready to hit new heights

When Ricky and Jordan Taylor started racing sports cars together in 2014, the big question on the minds of many people was whether it would turn out to be a case of sibling rivalry, or brotherly love?As it turns out, it’s a little bit of both — with an edge toward brotherly love.The Taylor brothers — Ricky, at 27, is two years older than his brother — will be racing this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in the annual Mobil 1 Presents the SportsCar Grand Prix, featuring the stars and cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.Not only is this race — which will go to the post at noon Sunday — the biggest and the best one for sports cars in Canada, it stars some of the finest racing drivers in the world: the Taylors, Christian Fittipaldi, Joao Barbosa, Dane Cameron, Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Bill Auberlen, Ryan Briscoe, Scott Pruett, Katherine Legge, Andy Lally and Canada’s own Daniel Morad, to name just a few.And the cars! BMWs, Acuras, Porsches, Mercedes’s, Ferraris, Audis, Lamborghinis, Lexuses (Lexi?), Corvettes, Mazdas, Nissans and Cadillacs — they’ll all be there. Article Continued BelowPlus the 24-Hours-of-Le-Mans-class-winning Ford GT that was conceived, designed and developed mostly in secret by the Detroit-based automaker in partnership with Multimatic of Markham and test driver Scott Maxwell of Toronto. Entered by Chip Ganassi Racing, there will be two GTs in the big race Sunday.Which makes it all the more astounding that the Taylor brothers, driving a Cadillac Dpi-V. R for their father’s team, Wayne Taylor Racing, had gone undefeated all season — five races — before falling short just last weekend at Watkins Glen.It wasn’t because of any mechanical difficulty that the Taylor Cadillac lost the “Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen” minimarathon, it was simply because of a collision shortly after the race started between Ricky Taylor and Olivier Pla, who was at the wheel of a Ligier LM P2.