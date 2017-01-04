The time may be right for disruptive politics and new voices

Happy New Year. The good news is that the holiday season is over: sugared out, talked out, and physically tired from smiling, I was reduced to — at the end of the last lovely party I attended on New Year’s Day — pawing my friends’ accessories and saying a tad too brightly: “Nice scarf!”The bad news is that the holiday season is over. And any Trump-free zone you or I optimistically imagined we could carry over into 2017 seems more unachievable with each dispiriting new development.I’m not giving up on trying for Trump/life balance. But something happened over the holidays that made me wonder, as no doubt many are still doing in the U.S., do we really know where our own political culture is at?You can’t constantly socialize for two weeks, and be out on the streets shopping, provisioning, enjoying cultural events, without hearing strong opinions.So it was with the pastry shop political free for all. I lined up outside a popular east end pastry shrine to buy their renowned mince tarts. Article Continued BelowAs strangers stood patiently in the not too cold morning air waiting to enter the store, they engaged in a lively discussion about Trump era politics and their grievances in general.“The media controls us,” said one woman, while others nodded. She didn’t use the word “elites.” She didn’t have to. Woven into that street seminar was frustration if not disgust with leaders who promise one thing and deliver another, and a general suspicion that most public institutions, including government and the media are up to no good.This was not in the U.S. heartland, this was on a main street in Toronto. Provincially this feeling (confirmed by recent polls) is further evidence of Ontario Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne’s more than dicey chances of re-election in 2018. She was mentioned negatively. But then again, so were her two chief political opponents.

