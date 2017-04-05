The U of T history course where cooking curry is a midterm

Curry: more universal than McDonald’s?Absolutely, says a University of Toronto food history professor, and he’s got the course to prove it. “Curry fits in beautifully into the story about how the world ate differently and what that says about global politics, global history, some of those larger forces of social change, and what it really does,” said Dan Bender, who teaches “Edible History: History of Global Foodways” at U of T’s Scarborough campus. Along with examining how social, political and economic forces have influenced what people have eaten since the dawn of humanity — the rise of sugar plantations in the Caribbean and famines that accompanied the growth of European empires, for example — the course also allows students to literally taste history: homework and lab assignments have students making recipes from the time periods they learned about in class. “They might be reading materials about a 19th-century migration diary, for example, and then they’ll be cooking some of those dishes, and you can imagine how that really brings it alive,” Bender said. Article Continued Below“I’m so proud that this is the only history course that I know of where a chef’s knife is required.”Students fill hollowed out loaves of bread with "bunny chow," a South African curried lamb dish. (Bernard Weil) And so, it only made sense that the course’s midterm recently didn’t see students frantically scribbling away in exam halls but back in the campus’s learning kitchen taking turns running a pop-up restaurant where anyone could drop in for a free bite. On the menu: 15 curries from around the world with, of course, a historic twist — the recipes students followed were all written between the mid-1800s to mid-1900s. “It just made so much sense because curry is a dish that pulls on so many of these different themes of the overall course,” Bender explained.