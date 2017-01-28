The wide leg trouser: Trending

1. This neutral works as a good option to the usual black. Topshop satin palazzo trousers, $110. Available at Hudson’s Bay, thebay.com2. A pretty pastel will carry you into spring. Wide leg soft pant, $69.90. Available at express.com3. Basic black, with a sheen- a must for every closet. Wide suit trouser, $49.99. Available at hm.com4. Dress it up with heels for evening or go casual with sneakers and a tee. Asos Collection Bird Border Print wide leg pant, $61. Available at asos.com via polyvore.comArticle Continued Below5. New for spring, these chic trousers are an investment piece. Etro Marrakesh print pant, $1,289. Available at farfetch.com via polyvore.com6. Plan a vacation, add flip flops and enjoy the heat. Pamela printed cotton-voile pant, $400. Available at net-a-porter.com7. Effortlessly casual. Native Youth wide leg pant with tie detail, $60. Available at asos.com via polyvore.com