These hardy tomatoes could almost grow on Mars: Real Dirts

Could this be the toughest tomato in the universe?I think so. It’s called Matt’s Wild Cherry. And the name strikes me as oddly appropriate — because if Matt Damon had planted some seeds of this tomato on Mars (instead of gleefully taking off back to Earth and leaving that shocking mess of techno junk behind, as he did in the environmentally thoughtless movie, The Martian), perhaps it might have settled in — and even grown there. Only kidding, of course. But science-fiction fantasies aside, this tomato IS a survivor. A Star reader, Ron Myhr, sent me seeds last winter, accompanied by a cheerful note promising that they would germinate “very well.”They sure did. Six seeds, started under lights in early March, all obligingly came up. Even more impressive, when an ice storm thumped my area of southwestern Ontario a few weeks later, cutting off power for five days and sending the temperature in the basement plummeting close to zero, all my other baby tomato plants snuffed it. Yet the mighty Matts clung on.Their spindly stems admittedly looked pathetic after the storm (as wispy as cotton thread and drooping over). Were they goners? I let them stay, mostly out of laziness — then to my surprise, they slowly, miraculously perked up. And later on, those survivors grew so strong and healthy, they graduated into my garden — and into those of two neighbours, too.Article Continued BelowThat’s when the fun really started. This tomato is like Jack and the Beanstalk — it just won’t stop reaching for the sky. The one in my veggie plot, propped up with stakes, grew nearly five feet tall. Equally amazing, the foliage sprawled almost as wide, swamping everything nearby (beefsteak tomato plants, beets, radishes, you name it) in one great big sea of green. Its trajectory was also stupefying across the road.“This darn tomato,” sighed my buddy Ann, getting out snippers to reign in the unruly growth. “Next year I’m giving it a special area of its own, far away from everything else.”

