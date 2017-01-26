Think of impacts on first family before moving: Ellie

I’ve been separated from my wife for over a year and have three beautiful boys, ages 9, 5 and 4, for whom she has primary care. I value my time with my kids but I’ve since met the woman of my dreams who lives across the country. I’d be the one having to make the move to be together as she has primary care of 8-year-old triplet daughters.Is it wrong for me to be true to myself and follow my dream with the woman I love, and tell myself that my children will always be mine and they will accept my decision?I want to start my own new life, but I feel like I’m forced to choose between my children and the love of my life.Article Continued BelowTornYou are NOT being forced, so don’t rush your decision. That could be the worst mistake. Whichever the final plan, you need to prepare yourself and everyone involved.You’ve only known this woman less than a year, and met when you were dealing with the stress of major change.