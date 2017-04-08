This 20-year-old horses special diet keeps her looking half her age

Most adoring pet owners would do anything for their cherished companions, but could they speak for their furry or feathered or finned friends and tell us what they are thinking? To find out, we’re putting pet owners to the test with the personality questionnaire made famous by French novelist Marcel Proust.Meet Lacey Creswell and Mystere.Now that spring has sprung, Mystere is literally chomping at the bit for greener pastures and prime grazing to begin. Her insatiable appetite however, requires Creswell to keep a close eye on her food intake — especially when it comes to the number of Scotch mints the 20-year-old mare is able to charm barn staff into giving her. Creswell is meticulous when it comes to Mystere’s care, and admits to always putting her horse first despite occasional protests from family and friends. Mystere is on an equine Ayurveda regime involving a special blend of herbs mixed in with her feed, magnesium for her muscles, and Creswell recently added Aloe vera juice to address some digestive issues. “She’s lived the life of Riley since she was eight months old,” Creswell says. “And she’s in better shape now than most horses half her age.” What is Mystere’s most marked characteristic?Article Continued BelowHer cranky disposition. Everybody knows that about her, but she’s misunderstood. She’s well-behaved from all the years of training, and she’s super easy going — she would never hurt you, but she just looks like she might. Everything is attitude with her because she has lots of it!Which living person does Mystere most admire?Kevin the blacksmith, because she never makes his job easy. Some horses will hold their foot up but she leans on him and rocks a little bit, and she’ll put her nose on his back and give him little love bites. I think she hopes that maybe he’ll never come back to do her hooves if she makes it difficult for him — so she admires that even though she gives him a hard time he gets the job done beautifully.