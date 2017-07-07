There’s getting into nature and then there’s becoming one with it.That’s what the architect behind the award-winning design of Cabin Knapphullet achieved with a stunning, understated cabin in the rocks along Norway’s coastline. Knapphullet is a small annex to a family holiday home in Sandefjord, a coastal town 120 kilometres south of Oslo, and accessible only by boat or footpath through a wetland. Measuring just 322 square feet — Knapphullet means “buttonhole” in Norwegian — it expands vertically over four levels, including the roof. The space contains a basement, an open living space above that with a small bathroom, a mezzanine with a bed that sleeps two, and the final level is the rooftop. A long concrete bench runs from indoors to out, connecting the two areas. An outdoor fireplace is the focal point in the atrium.The intriguing cabin nestles into the rocks and dense vegetation — plus its roof affords residents a fabulous spot from which to view the scenery. The roof reaches down to the ground via a ramp to climb up the stepped concrete and lay back to watch everything, from the Northern Lights to the beautiful scenery below.Dusk by the fireside and the protection of a rocky blanket.Article Continued BelowThe architect describes the materials used in Knapphullet as simple yet robust: white concrete, glass and sawn oak carefully selected to match the hues of the landscape, enabling the building to gradually blend into its surroundings. Interior walls and the acoustic ceiling use oak materials.Cabin Knapphullet cost $445,000 and took three years to build, including infrastructure for the property. It was completed in 2014.Svein Lund, of Lund Hagem Architects in Oslo, is the owner and architect of the house. He answers a few questions:What inspired Cabin Knapphullet?