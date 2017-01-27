Tomatoes on Mars not so far-fetched: Real Dirt

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about a tomato plant I’d discovered that was so tough “. . . it could grow on Mars.”I was only joking, of course. But Dr. Mike Dixon isn’t joking. He insists that it’s going to happen one day.“We WILL grow food like tomatoes in space — and ultimately on Mars,” he declares. “In fact, we’re already trying it. So are the Russians. They’re now growing wheat on MIR (their space station).”And if anyone should know, it’s Dixon. He’s director of the University of Guelph’s Controlled Environmental Systems Research Facility — which is a fancy way of saying that he heads a team of scientists and techy types who spend their days holed up in a low windowless building on the university campus, tinkering with the ins and outs of this (to me) impossible-sounding endeavour.Article Continued BelowThe research facility, dimly-lit and dominated by massive black steel chambers with heavy, locked doors, is unique in Canada — and perhaps the world. And it made headlines a few years ago, when Dixon persuaded Canadian astronauts Chris Hadfield and Bob Thirsk to haul a sack of tomato seeds up to the International Space Station (ISS) “. . . to see what would happen to them.”“The object wasn’t to grow tomatoes up there,” he explains. “We simply wanted to know if being in space had any effect on the germination rate of the seeds.”So, after the astronauts came home, their much-travelled, carry-on baggage (a dependable Roma variety of tomato, donated to the mission by Stokes Seeds in Niagara) was doled out in small quantities to 20,000 schools across Canada, for kids to experiment with.