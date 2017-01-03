Top 5 diet and nutrition habits to pick up in 2017

Whether you make formal New Year’s resolutions or not, the changing of the calendar often leads to contemplating what changes we might like to see in our lives. On the nutrition front, these are my top 5 picks for habits worth cultivating in 2017.Cook moreCreating and serving even the simplest of meals is a profound way of caring for yourself and your loved ones. Homemade meals tend to be more healthful than ones you purchase, because when you cook from scratch, you know exactly what you’re eating. That makes it much easier to eat in a way that aligns with your health goals.Think that cooking is difficult or time-consuming? It can be, but it doesn’t have to be. Even inexperienced home cooks can do wonderful things when they learn a few core skills: A few ways to cook vegetables; the ingredients for a simple vinaigrette; how to cook a pot of beans or whole grains; what to do with a piece of meat or fish, or a block of tofu or tempeh.Nail down a few basics, assemble a small collection of condiments and seasonings that appeal to your taste buds and you’re set. For inspiration, look for cookbooks and food blogs that embrace real-world “let’s get dinner on the table” cooking with short ingredient lists that emphasize easily available fresh foods and pantry staples. Save any “project” cooking for the weekends.Article Continued BelowConsider why you eatSure, you eat when you’re hungry, but what are the other reasons you eat? Boredom? Stress? Loneliness? Anxiety? Many people use food to meet needs that food simply wasn’t meant to meet. When you find yourself reaching for food or mindlessly browsing the contents of your refrigerator, get in the habit of asking yourself, “Am I hungry?” If the answer is “No,” ask yourself what you are expecting food to do for you in that moment. Usually, there are better, more meaningful ways of entertaining or soothing yourself.Reduce added sugars

