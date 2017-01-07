Toronto couple renovates into retirement

The couple that flips together, clicks together.That’s certainly the case for 66-year-old Bogdan Derecki and his wife Renata, 57, who have been renovating and selling their homes in and around Toronto for the past 24 years.He’s the builder and she’s the designer, and together they’ve refurbished seven homes. They recently completed what will be their final project, transforming a rundown bungalow just north of Bloor West Village into a modern, 2-1/2-storey, open-concept space.The couple plans to kick-start their retirement later this year with a two-to-three-year voyage around the Caribbean on their pleasure boat, a 50-foot trawler which Derecki spent the past 12 years building. He says the adventure will finally allow them to “smell the roses” after years of hard work. Derecki was a mechanical engineer back in Poland but became a contractor when he moved to Canada in the 1980s. He worked on about 30 cottages up north before the recession hit in the 1990s, forcing him to move back to Toronto for more steady work. Derecki estimates he’s helped complete 300 additions during his 30 years in the contracting business.Article Continued BelowNOW: The couple spent $400,000 in their four-month renovation that doubled their original 900-sq.-ft. space. (Cole Burston) He began dating Renata in 1992 and they jumped into renovating and then selling the houses almost immediately. Sometimes they would live in the homes while renovating but would often have to rent elsewhere during peak construction times. Renata, an accountant by day, would throw herself into their projects during evenings and weekends.“Most women get excited when they go to shoe stores or clothing stores,” she says. “For me, I could spend days walking through tile stores or furniture stores. I wish I didn’t do accounting and became an interior designer!”Renata says witnessing the “before” and “after” of each room fuels her passion. “For me it’s the whole process of seeing it growing,” she says.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx