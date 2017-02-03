Toronto entrepreneur gives vendors their own brick-and-mortar retail nooks

Margot Stinson pulls a small red wagon filled with boxes of handmade soap behind her as she walks up Danforth Ave. She’s headed to DesignNook, a curated marketplace owned by a single retailer where dozens of vendors have set up shop. I hold the door so she can manoeuvre her wagon inside and notice a large display of her soaps, many shaped like cupcakes and doughnuts, that dominate the front area of the store. It’s reminiscent of a retro bakery or sweets shop — the soap looks good enough to eat, I say.Stinson laughs. “We sell a lot of products through the Nook,” she says.Stinson’s Carberry Soap Company has been in business for more than 10 years — including a six-year stint when, as a single parent, she owned a brick and mortar shop. But these days, the hassles of running a retail shop are left to someone else. Enter Colleen Imrie. The creative entrepreneur behind the Nooks: three shops all located within the same block on Danforth Ave. near Woodbine Ave.Article Continued BelowThe stores are dedicated to selling handmade, vintage and locally made goods. Each space is different and targets “different types of products depending on where people are in their business journey,” Imrie says.DesignNook vendor Margo Stinson, who has been making her fancy Carberry soaps for 10 years, likes that the hassle of running a retail shop doesn't fall on her.Imrie had a furniture consignment shop called NiceNook Marketplace on Kingston Rd. when she recognized a gap in the market “between artsy-fartsy market and one-of-a-kind.” It seems to be the perfect fit for Imrie, who studied art and design at OCAD and did a post graduate certificate in business entrepreneurship at George Brown College. She saw a need for a market for artisans just starting out who weren’t ready yet to take on the risks and commitment of leasing a retail space and handling the day-to-day tasks.