Toronto fitness trainers share their exercise pet peeves

To that person who hovers around the squat rack waiting to pounce. And that puffed up gym rat who grunts with every pump. Or that runner who tails too closely on the trail like it’s a race: Enough is enough. New year, new you — and that means it’s time to stop annoying people when you work out. We asked some local fitness instructors to sound off to the Star about the top pet peeves they hope not to see in 2017.Excessive chalkingYou are not LeBron James, the elite basketball player who claps his hands in a cloud of chalk to kick off a game. Since you are not LeBron James, trainer Blair Lyon of CrossFit YKV says it’s time to ease up on the chalk use at the gym.Article Continued BelowCo-founder of CrossFit YKV, Blair Lyon, says you are not LeBron James, so you don't need to excessively chalk your hands in the gym. (Melissa Renwick/Toronto Star) “Some people basically bathe in the chalk,” says Lyon, who once saw a man use chalk to perform burpees. The man chalked up after every set of 10 leaving hand prints on the floor. Instead, chalk wisely. It’s meant to keep hands dry and create a better grip when using a bar, barbell or Olympic rings, Lyon says.Showy breathingBreathing is easy. But for some yoga students, it is laboured and boisterous when it should be subtle and “whispery,” says instructor YuMee Chung, who teaches at Octopus Garden Holistic Yoga Centre. The yogic breath called ujjaya is generated by a gentle squeeze at the back of the throat. YuMee Chung says your breathing should be subtle and "whispery" while doing yoga, not laboured and boisterous. (Anne-Marie Jackson/Toronto Star File Photo)

