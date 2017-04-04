Toronto General Hospital nurses plastic collection transformed into mural

Usually, the bits of plastic are tossed in the trash.But Tilda Shalof collects the medicine caps and tube connectors, vial lids and syringe coverings left over from treating some of the sickest hospital patients.To her, the plastic pieces are not garbage. Shalof, a nurse with nearly three decades of experience, sees a beauty in the refuse — beyond the vibrant colours and pretty shapes — that remind her of lives lost and saved.“I can use 100 of these in a day,” says Shalof, pointing to a clear bag holding an assortment of lids, tabs and connectors. “Each one tells a story for me.”Shalof, 58, collected the plastic bits during her 28 years as a nurse in the intensive care unit at Toronto General Hospital where she cared for critically ill patients, including those suffering from heart failure or recovering from organ transplant surgery. She emphasizes her collection is only made up of clean — even sterile — pieces that never touched patients. Article Continued BelowShe has since turned that collection into a mural, creating a colourful mosaic of more than 10,000 pieces embedded in clear resin.Read more: Toronto General staff hold second annual art showThe mural, which measures 1.2 metres (4 feet) high and 2.7 metres (9 feet) long, now hangs at Toronto General Hospital, a part of University Health Network.