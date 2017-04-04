Toronto General staff hold second annual art show

Staff at Toronto General Hospital treat some of the sickest patients in Canada. The hospital, a part of University Health Network, specializes in organ transplant, high-risk cardiac patients and other complex surgeries. Scott McIntaggart, a nurse and executive lead at Toronto General, says staff must be resilient to work in what is often a fast-paced, high-stress environment. And, he adds, they have to maintain that resiliency — despite long, challenging days — to keep patients safe. “We have to rejuvenate ourselves in some way,” he says. “Whatever we can do to find serenity in life… To build ourselves back up in order to go back in to that environment where we are constantly giving of ourselves.”Read more: Toronto General Hospital nurse’s plastic collection transformed into muralArticle Continued BelowFor McIntaggart and many others at Toronto General, art — whether photography, writing, sculpture or painting — is a way to find that serenity.It is one reason McIntaggart is staging a one-day art show — the second annual — at the hospital on Wednesday, April 5 from 11 a.m. to 4p.m. in The DeGasperis Conservatory, which is located on the hospital’s fourth floor. More than 30 staff, including physicians, nurses, physiotherapists and administrators, will showcase their talents. Patients, families and visitors to the hospital are welcome to attend.