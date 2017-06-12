Torontos coworking spaces offer desks, networking and Wine Wednesdays

Working from home feels like freedom for a while.You can sleep in longer, type from the couch, wear sweatpants and stand at the fridge eating Goldfish crackers deciding how to make a meal out of Greek yogurt, hummus and half a cucumber.But before long, you might catch yourself inventing imaginary coworkers and pining for the obligatory morning banter and water cooler politics of the nine-to-five.So for one week I’m joining a new group of coworkers — coworkers who aren’t really coworkers at all, but rather people who work out of the city’s many coworking spaces — in hopes of finding the perfect balance of getting work done, enjoying company and not spiralling into the depths of my own mind. The so-called “gig economy” has brought coworking spaces with it. These spaces offer a respite from the isolation of working from home or out of cafés. There are dozens of them in the city, each offering a unique office culture for freelancers, like myself, and small business owners and remote workers in diverse professions: lawyers, writers, salespeople and programmers, to name a few.Article Continued BelowMemberships range from about $20 a day to hundreds or thousands of dollars a month. Among them is design-oriented the Station in a small sunny office near bustling Chinatown; the corporate-casual vibes of the Financial District location of Workhaus on Temperance St.; the chic and exclusive East Room in Riverside; and WeWork — the global Goliath of coworking valued at more than $16 billion — which opens its Toronto hub on July 4.On a recent Tuesday after a long weekend, I walk into Verkspace at Queen and Sherbourne to the sound of ambient music. It feels like I’m starting a gig at a trendy startup. Turquoise reindeer heads hang near the front desk. A wall of floor-to-ceiling ropes outline the lobby near where groups of millennials click away on MacBooks. There’s even an English bulldog named Olli whose tongue is too big for his mouth.“It’s kind of ‘shared office’ on steroids,” Edward Wensing tells me as we tour the four floors of Verkspace, which offers first-come-first-served open tables or “hot desks,” and reserved desks and offices for members. Coworking differs from executive office rental companies in that it’s less about desk space than community, Wensing says. That explains the “steroids” part of his earlier analogy. It’s also what makes coworking so popular for networkers.