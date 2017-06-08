Torontos housing contradictions deserve big-screen treatment: Timson

I went for a walk down our typical downtown Toronto back alley last night and thought, this is a movie waiting to be made. There were a handful of recently redone garages scattered throughout this once ramshackle lane that look like they are worth a small fortune —some with big, tastefully painted, automatic doors. Imagine. Garages in a narrow downtown alley that look like they belong in suburbia while homeless shelters are around 98 per cent occupied, and our city’s affordable low income housing is crumbling. I am not calling out my neighbours — a good sturdy garage in this climate is not a luxury. Some of these new garages replaced unsafe structures or came with renovations that give our neighbourhood even more value. Besides, new condo buyers pay upwards of $30,000 for parking spots, too.But the whole panoply of housing issues and their searing contradictions seem ripe for a full length feature film treatment, or a documentary, or even a big blazing Tom Wolfesque Bonfire of the Vanities style novel. I’d call it simply Shelter.Article Continued BelowIt’s a fascinating, frustrating, and sometimes appalling panorama. We have one of the most livable cities in the world. Yet our issues include an encampment built by the homeless that stubbornly keeps recreating itself after being shooed away from under the Gardiner Expressway (“It’s the one place I feel safe enough to sleep”, a young woman who has been homeless or in shelters for almost six years told the CBC. )They include low-income housing that is in a state of decay, a lack of “affordable housing” or rental units for everyone from those who make minimum wage to the middle class who want to live and work in our vibrant city.