Trans community speaks out against Body Blitz women-only spa

Toronto’s women-only spa chain Body Blitz has recently come under fire for a policy that prohibits some transgender women from using the facilities. Now, women in the trans community are speaking out against the policy as well as the way the spa has handled the backlash.On June 9, Weronika Rogula posted on Facebook that she would no longer visit Body Blitz because they had cancelled her trans friend’s appointment due to the spa’s “no male genitals” rule. The post sparked a social media outcry, and led Body Blitz to respond two days later via Facebook, stating that “because we are a bathing-suit-optional environment, our current policy is to ensure all clients are comfortable in an environment with nudity, including minors” and that they are hiring a “civil rights professional over the summer to help us with a clear and fair policy.”More angry comments ensued, both for and against the policy, and by June 13, Body Blitz had removed the statement, along with its review system, which had been flooded with comments decrying the policy as discriminatory.The Star reached out to Body Blitz for comment and received the same response sent to other media outlets: “We support the LGBTQ community and recognize that this is a sensitive issue. However, because Body Blitz Spa is a single-sex facility with full-nudity, we are not like other facilities. We recognize that this is an important discussion for single-sex facilities to have and we will seek to find a satisfactory resolution.”Trans actor and athlete Savannah Burton finds the word “comfortable” used in the spa’s original Facebook response particularly galling: “It says they want to make everybody comfortable, but what about trans people? It’s not making trans people comfortable by any means.” Article Continued BelowCassandra James, a trans model and activist, agrees: “You don’t get to be uncomfortable. It’s not about you. This is an act of hate.” James found her hometown of Toronto far more conservative than her new city, Los Angeles. “There’s a really healthy amount of visibility and a sense of normalcy for trans people: here we exist, we have jobs, we are members of every kind of community and society here without being erased. “In Toronto, people only want to talk about how you’re trans, or they wanted you to be invisible. It’s difficult enough to make choices around your own body without people telling you what to do or participating in what’s actually an entirely private experience.”Rachael Kriss, a trans woman who works in IT and does corporate diversity training, left a critical comment on Body Blitz’s statement, along with a negative review, only to find both deleted. “It’s removing me, and my humanity. My existence has been erased,” she says. She is concerned about Body Blitz’s penis-based policy because “it focuses on body parts, not gender.” These types of policies are dehumanizing, Kriss says. “I’m me, regardless of what parts I may or may not have. Everybody needs to be respected for themselves, for who they are inside, not by what they have outside.”