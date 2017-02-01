Transgender Toronto actress set to take on Trumps U.S.

Toronto actress Savannah Burton was in her early 20s when she told her parents that she was a woman trapped in a man’s body and was considering changing her gender.It took 19 years before she made the transition. But now, she’s hoping she hasn’t waited too long, as she’s planning on building her career in L.A. during the Donald Trump presidential administration — one that is not friendly to the LGBTQ community.Despite an underlying fear, she’s eager to help put a face to what it means to be a trans woman, a role model she wishes she’d had when she first considered transitioning. Back in 1998, being transgender was too foreign a concept for her Newfoundlander parents and most of society to wrap their minds around. Few resources were available, and the common trope in media was that transgender men or women were involved in the sex industry. So she shelved her transition.Article Continued BelowBut four years ago, after stumbling upon a trans woman on YouTube, she began flirting with the idea again. She found more videos from transgender people online, and soon began to feel like she wasn’t alone. The open, honest conversations about the struggles of being transgender gave her the courage to start living as a woman.“I was inspired,” Burton says. For two years, she worked as a hotel concierge dressing as a man during the week, but donning women’s clothing on the weekend. Outside a very small circle of friends, no one — including her colleagues — knew about her weekend habits.