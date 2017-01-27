Travel Companions: Enjoy these 4 books for your next trip

We present a curated list of travel books to help you prep and pass the time. This week, we’re getting obscure, heading to Camelot, colouring inside the lines and bringing our dogs. Discover: Wacky wonders of the worldAtlas ObscuraTravel inspiration By: Joshua Foer, Dylan Thuras, Ella MortonArticle Continued BelowList price: $50 (hardcover)Available at: bookstores and amazon.caIf package deals give you the creeps and “must-sees” make you cringe, this book may become your next travel bible. Stuffed with more than 600 off-the-beaten-track attractions from around the world, Atlas Obscura even has a whole chapter on Canadian quirks (ever heard of Alberta’s Gopher Hole Museum?)