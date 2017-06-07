Travel Companions: Four cruises you wont want to miss

From Canada’s northeast coast to Croatia’s many islands to the Netherlands’ complicated canal network, there’s no doubt that exploring the world from the water offers a wholly unique view. Here are four far-from-ordinary cruises guaranteed to give travellers of all ages an experience like no other.Labrador Sea: Explore Canada’s northeastWhat: Greenland and Wild Labrador Length: 14 daysWhen: Sept. 23- Oct. 7, 2017 Article Continued BelowDeparts from: Kangerlussuaq, GreenlandShip: Ocean EndeavourWith: Adventure Canada