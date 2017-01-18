Travel Companions: Saddle up on these 4 cycling tours

Humans have been exploring this great earth on a bicycle for nearly 200 years. There’s a reason it has stood the test of time — it’s really fun. Take that small thrill you feel on your daily two-wheeling commute and blow it up into something much bigger on one of these grand cycling adventures.Ireland: Green hills for days Coast to Coast IrelandLength: Six nightsWhen: April through September Article Continued BelowDeparts from: Cork, IrelandWith: Wilderness IrelandPrice: $2,430 (does not include flights)