Travel Companions: take these 4 items on your next trip

We present a curated list of travel aids to help make sure your next trip runs smoothly. This week, we’re packing light, fuelling up, hitting the trails and sleeping well.Pull on: Light packable layeringAlbanny ShirtMen’s goose-down pullover By: Canada GooseArticle Continued BelowPrice: $450Available at: Canada Goose (Yorkdale Mall) and canadagoose.comThis made-in-Canada down-filled shirt is the seasonless travel layer you’ve been looking for. Weighing in at just 454 grams, it packs down to next to nothing … but still packs a powerful punch when it comes to keeping you warm on those chillier Muskoka nights (or your summertime expedition to the Arctic). It’s also available in a women’s version.