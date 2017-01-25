Travel Smart: Flying with pets requires solid planning

Air travel with pets takes a fair bit of preparation and it can be expensive but a lot of people think Fido or Fluffy are worth it.Taking furry friends along on a trip requires their up-to-date medical records, tests, vaccinations and procedures to satisfy both the airline and the particular regulations of the destination.Every country has its own set of rules for incoming animals, which can involve a quarantine period, official stamps of approval and a stack of paperwork that must be in order.“Otherwise there is a risk the animal will not be allowed entry and could face being shipped back at the owner’s expense, being quarantined, or in the worse case, being euthanized,” says Kyle Freeman, managing director of PetRelocate, a Toronto-based animal relocation service.In the animal transportation business since 2000, PetRelocate has shipped family pets, such as cats, dogs, birds and rabbits, lab and zoo animals, and other live creatures big and small, to countries around the globe.Article Continued BelowThe company can take care of part of or every aspect of the process, from preparing all the paperwork, which includes a Canadian International Health Certificate, to tests and vaccinations, acting as a liaison between a series of departments, arranging transport aboard a qualified climate-controlled aircraft, to escorting pets each step of the way.Freeman, who has seen a “fivefold” increase in the number of people travelling with pets since 2000, says preparations can take anywhere from a month for domestic travel and up to a year for some international destinations.Some places have very strict pre-arrival conditions on pets crossing their borders. Hawaii, a U.S. state determined to remain free of rabies, quarantines arriving pets for up to 120 days and charges a kennel fee of $1,080 (U.S.) if its requirements are not followed to the letter.