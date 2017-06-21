Travel Smart: Travel currency options

Cash, credit card, debit, travellers cheques and mobile wallet (smartphone) transactions provide a lot of currency options when travelling.They vary, however, in terms of convenience, acceptability, security, transaction and currency exchange fees, interest rates and other charges. So it’s best knowing which works at the destination we’re heading to.The Government of Canada’s Travelling and Money web page suggests we “make sure to always carry a backup source of funds in case of emergency or unexpected delay.”Travel currency options include:Cash: In some cases “Cash is king.” You can get a better deal with cash at craft and farmers’ markets, but it’s no longer king of the road and there are safer alternatives.Article Continued BelowNecessary in some cases and places, cash isn’t all one should travel with because when lost or stolen, most travel insurance won’t cover it and policies that do have limits.You can haggle a better deal with cash, but trying to rent a car or buy a plane ticket with it can prove difficult. It’s safer on a trip to draw cash from an ATM than carrying a bundle, but you’ll pay transaction and currency conversion fees.The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) requires we declare “currency or monetary instruments” of $10,000 or more when crossing the border. These include Canadian and foreign currency, stocks, bonds, travellers cheques and bank drafts.