Three years ago, my friend got a crush on a guy. She asked me to contact him on Facebook for her, through her account. It was fun. I helped her and they became “friends.” Whenever she got stuck during their conversation, I filled in for her. She confessed her crush but he said he only sees her as a friend.However, she and I are obsessing over him. It makes sense for her because she likes him. But why do I keep obsessing over him though I don’t have personal feelings for him?Article Continued BelowI just want him and my friend to be together. I think she and I are in desperate need for help. I often see this man in my dreams. Also, we lost several of our friends because they were fed up that all we talk about is him.

