Upcoming Disney World attractions include Toy Story land, Star Wars land

ORLANDO, FLORIDA—Walt Disney World is constantly changing and updating. We look at what’s new and coming soon to the Florida theme parks.Singalong with Woody and palsThe Music of Pixar Live! A Symphony of Characters is on until Aug. 27 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, teaming animation stars and film clips with a full orchestra. The musicians provide the soundtrack music from Toy Story, Up, Finding Nemo, Monsters Inc. and others. Lots of cornball humour leads up to a rousing singalong finale of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” with more than a dozen costumed movie characters onstage.A galaxy far, far awayAccording to Disney, Hollywood Studios’ 5.5-hectare Star Wars Land is “well into construction” ahead of its 2019 opening. Created by Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Imagineering as an immersive inside-the-movie experience, a post on the Disney Parks blog says it will be set on a “mysterious destination somewhere on the Outer Rim . . . a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers.” Disneyland in Anaheim, Ca. will also open a Star Wars Land.Article Continued BelowThe Toy Story continuesNo date yet for the opening of Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios but we’re hearing more about what’s in store at the 4.5-hectare site, where visitors will be shrunk to toy size to venture into the world of Andy’s backyard. Ride the Slinky Dog Dash “family coaster attraction,” but be careful in Alien Swirling Saucers, where those “Oooo” aliens will try to capture your rocket toy vehicle with “The Claw.”Magic Kingdom’s new show