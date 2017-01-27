Uphill skiing gains traction

FERNIE, B.C.-I look up at the mountain I’m about to climb and think: chairlifts are for wimps.I’m uptracking, also known as skinning, randonnée, alpine touring, or simply, uphill skiing. To the naked eye, it looks laborious and practically impossible, like I’m trying to glide up a hill on downhill skis. My skis, however, have “skins” attached to the bottom to stop me from sliding backwards and the heel of my boot releases from the binding, giving me free movement to walk up steep inclines. For those in the adventure skiing know, uptracking is a necessary means of getting around in the backcountry for skiers who eschew chairlifts and head into the wild seeking powder snow, open space and adventure. It’s also catching on as a fitness trend, say ski industry insiders, prompting some growing pains for resorts as they sort out liability and safety issues.However normal uphill skiing is, I still think it looks crazy. I ask Fernie Alpine Resort ski guide Shawn Clarke (no relation) why people do it.“Why not? It’s just one more thing you can do in nature,” he says. “I can do this (by hiking) in the summer, but the down part is a lot more fun in winter.”Article Continued BelowClarke teaches me how to stick skins to the bottom of my skis and explains they’re synthetic replicas of animal skins. If you imagine petting a cat backwards, you get an idea of how the backward “hairs” dig into the powder. He also shows me how to unclip the back of my boot from my alpine touring binding and nudge the binding heel up, making it easier to walk freely up steep inclines — imagine walking up a hill in a comfortable high heel.Then we set off for our hour-long climb.While uptracking may be best associated with backcountry adventuring, some skiers, like me, are taking their skins to resort slopes.