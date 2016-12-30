Utah boasts 14 ski hills and claims to have the greatest snow on earth

UTAH-How’s this for a brazen claim? Utah has the greatest snow on earth.Utahn skiers and other outdoorsy types slip that bold statement into casual conversation. Drivers get it emblazoned on licence plates. It’s a marketing slogan, admittedly, but one that had tourism officials endure an epic trademark battle up to the U.S. Supreme Court with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey (“The Greatest Show on Earth” folks) in order to keep using.Snow hyperbole aside, here is an actual fact: Ten of Utah’s 14 ski hills are within 30 minutes of Salt Lake City so people can tackle a new resort each day, if desired, plus have “Ski City” to play in every night.You can even ski four to six hills in one day. Deb Lovci, lead guide for the Ski Utah Interconnect Tour, calls this experience “pretty unique. You’re not jumping in a van. You’re not jumping in a helicopter. It’s muscle power. It’s for that adventurous skier.”The route changes depending on the conditions, but usually hits Deer Valley Ski Resort, Park City Mountain Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area and Snowbird resort.Article Continued Below“So many people feel they might not be good enough and they show up tentative and anxious,” says Lovci over a Mexican feast at Red Iguana in Salt Lake City. “I wish I had that magic wand to tell them (a) you’re going to be safe and (b) you’re going to have fun.” Lovci, a Coloradoan, is a staunch “greatest snow on earth” believer. “The snow stays drier because we’re a high mountain desert and we have such little moisture in our air. You can’t make a snowball — we just don’t have the moisture.”The way University of Utah atmospheric scientist Jim Steenburgh, author of Secrets of the Greatest Snow on Earth, explains it, is that specific climate conditions that brew over the Wasatch Range resorts in the Cottonwood Canyons create light, dry snow. Light snow falls on heavier snow and creates “flotation.” Meanwhile, the right number and strength of “Goldilocks storms” also help produce “just right” snow conditions.

