Utah crater hosts yoga classes on water

MIDWAY, UTAH-No serious yogi wants to tumble off a standup paddleboard during yoga, but when you’re in a crater and the geothermal water hovers between hot bath and hot tub temperatures, it’s not a hardship to get wet during a warrior pose or two. The tough part is climbing back up on the board instead of just luxuriating in the soothing warmth of the mineral hot springs.It’s winter in Utah and I’m about a half-hour’s drive outside of the Park City ski area at the Homestead Crater, a natural wonder and one-of-a-kind oddity. The crater is on the privately owned Homestead Resort property in a small city called Midway. The crater boasts a geothermal hot spring within a 17-metre tall, beehive-shaped limestone dome. The water temperature hovers just above 33C and the murky depths reach almost 20 metres. There’s a tunnel entrance and rudimentary change rooms. The bathroom is across the parking lot.Open to the public since 1996 for year-round, warm-water scuba diving, snorkelling, swimming and therapeutic mineral bathing, the crater is a leased concession by Homestead Crater, but I’m here with Park City Yoga Adventures, a company that struck a deal to use the crater at the start and end of the day for SUP (standup paddleboarding) yoga.It’s all about getting yoga out of the studio, according to guide Blake Summers. “This crater was over 10,000 years in the making,” he enthuses. “I’ve done quite a bit of research in the last five years and haven’t seen anybody else in the world that does this.”Article Continued BelowTo prepare for our sporty adventure, we meet Summers in the parking lot of Wasatch Mountain State Park at 6:30 p.m. for a little nighttime snowshoeing. There’s not a lot of snow, so we slip on Yaktrax (“winter footwear traction devices”), strap on headlamps and grab poles for a brisk and dark walk through the park.There are elk, deer, moose, bobcats, coyotes, mountain lions and more in these parts, but Summers is sure “we’ll be OK as a group.” We don’t bump into any wildlife and, to be honest, we cut short our 90-minute outdoor romp because we’re so keen to get to the main event. I save my organic apple, mandarin, Picky Bar (Ah, Fudge Nuts!) and thermos of tea for later.It’s a short drive to the crater and we pull up just as euphoric scuba divers tumble out with wet hair. At the man-made entrance there’s a posted list of rules (including No. 13, no lifeguard on duty, and No. 9, “always swim with a buddy.”) Inside there’s a 34-metre long tunnel that provides access to the water and a couple of more signs warning again that there are no lifeguards here.

