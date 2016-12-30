Virtual experiences may breed empathy

I’m sitting at a conference table in a downtown office building. A few minutes later — after putting on headgear that covers my ears and eyes — I’m thrust into the world of the homeless.It’s one of my first experiences with virtual reality (VR). The idea is to get a visceral sense of what it’s like to be without a place to live and sleep.For 12 minutes, I’m in the middle of a 3D world with changing scenes. First, I’m in “my’” apartment while a voice through the earphones is telling me I’d better start selecting items to sell if I want to be able to pay my rent. But I am evicted. Then, I’m living in my cluttered car until flashing lights and the sound of sirens tell me that the police have found me. They have been cracking down on people living in their cars because the local residents don’t like it.“Wake up, hey! Do you have a permit to park here?” the officer says. “It doesn’t look like it. It looks like you’ve been living in your car. You know you’re not allowed to do that, OK? I’m sorry, but I’m going to have to cite you.’Finally, I’m on a bus, surrounded by avatars representing other homeless people. They look sad, tired and desperate for a precious three hours of sleep before the bus reaches the end of the line. They do not seem threatening, except for the man in the rear of the bus who is eyeing my backpack. He makes me nervous. Every time I “look” his way, he backs off.Article Continued Below“OK, wake up, everybody,” the driver announces before taking his break. “Wake up, it’s time to go.” (The narrator describes how we all must get off for 10 minutes before we can climb back on again for the next three-hour ride-and-sleep cycle.)The other passengers all have stories. I click on each avatar to find out more. Sandra spends her days begging for food and money, feeling “less than human” when people cross the street to avoid her. Ray, a debt-ridden widower, and his 10-year-old son Ethan are waiting for shelter beds to become available.Natalie is a victim of domestic abuse who left home, and Chris is a jobless veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder. Finally, there is Jimmy, an addict trying to numb the pain of his daughter’s death, who keeps a length of rope tied around his ankle for the day he decides he’s had enough.

