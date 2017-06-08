Visit 50 countries in one day with the marvelous miniatures at Gullivers Gate

NEW YORK CITY—First, I’m in Manhattan. Then Moscow. Then, Nepal. Although separated by seas, I need just a few steps to reach each of them, transported only by my feet. Carrying a key around my neck, I turn it in designated locks, making the worlds before me come alive.Lights shimmer on the towers of Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong and Beijing’s Forbidden City, and snow caps the onion domes of St. Basil’s Cathedral and the red walls of the Kremlin. And in Paris, an engine starts chugging, pulling a series of rolling stock packed with little tiny passengers, leaving the Eiffel Tower and the Champs Élysées behind and descending down into a Chunnel that happens to run right beneath my feet, its course illuminated in the floor until the train emerges on the other side, pounding those tracks hard and headed for London, Big Ben looking poised to chime its arrival. Covering almost 50,000 square feet of space and built at a cost of $40 million (U.S.), the 300 miniature tableaux at the newly opened Gulliver’s Gate sit just a couple blocks away from New York’s Times Square. More than just a glorified Cullen Gardens, priority was placed on culture, with every scene created by a team of local model-builders charged with the task of replicating their own country or region or city. Built at a 1:87 scale, the attraction allows you to visit 50 different countries in a single day — or even a single hour, if you move fast. And you’ll find no shortage of whimsy. Eras intersect, and those with sharp eyes can look for “Easter eggs,” quirks intentionally built into the exhibits and left there for the seekers to find, from Spider-Man hanging off the Brooklyn Bridge to a teeny-tiny version of the Beatles crossing Abbey Road. Article Continued BelowWhile it’s small, it is also huge, with some exhibits taking up to a year to create, a world populated by thousands of cars and 1,000 trains and 100,000 mini humans, at any given time.I stop by the only Canadian entry, which also happens to be the sole projection exhibit, a roaring, virtual Niagara Falls that looks like a too-real hologram, created when a Montreal-based firm called Réalisations flew 12 drones over the cascades of Horseshoe Falls over the course of two weeks, creating this present pastiche. Then I meet with Adrian Davies, head of model making, who takes me to the airport. It’s the only model that doesn’t replicate an actual, real-world location.