I came over to say “hi” to my mom who has Alzheimer’s and found her standing on the corner. Mom said she was on her way to the corner store. There is no store close by! Is this the wandering I feared? No WanderlustMost people have heard of dementia and wandering. Wandering is a complicated concept, as it is a term that conjures up someone aimlessly walking around and potentially getting into trouble. The latter part is true, it is potentially dangerous, but it often happens for a reason.Wandering is often a product of a person with dementia who is not able to express their needs or communicate desires in an appropriate manner. In some academic circles, the term is not accepted since it implies lack of purpose.There are many reasons for wandering, one of which is having too much energy. A solution for that is regular exercise and activity. Loss of memory means that someone may set off to go somewhere, like the store, and forget where they wanted to go. Some people wander when placed in a new environment, such as a day centre or a nursing home, where things appear unfamiliar and they are searching for familiarity. Related to that type of wandering is someone who is searching for someone — or something — from their past, like a deceased loved one or a place that they recall fondly. Remember, long-term memories are more likely to be maintained in dementia. Searching for a parent or a sibling who has passed can occur. Article Continued BelowPain can also result in people wandering. It is important to note uncomfortable clothes, heat, rashes or basic signals like being thirsty or hungry. These signals may be difficult to identify, because communicating thirst or hunger is not always obvious; but consider these factors, too. As well, it is possible that boredom, fear and agitation can all trigger wandering. These may be expressions of emotions that the person is not able to share with you. Curiosity is another culprit. Following an interesting sound, sight or situation can lead one on a hunt; some individuals wander in search of home, which may not be a structure, but rather a place that may represent comfort. At this point, you may feel it is really a hopeless situation to deal with, but truthfully, the most salient point is to ensure that mom’s routine and environment are set up to maximize her safety. A Medicalert registration and bracelet is a must upon diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or any type of dementia. It is unclear when wandering may occur and it often happens out of the blue. Look out for patterns such as leaving to “go to work” at the same time or a time of day where agitation is displayed. Regular engaging activity, exercise and stimulation also work well. Exploration is fine if the location is safe. Camouflaging doors, scenic pictures on exits (to distract) and removing cues like coats and shoes can help. Placing a door alarm or chimes on doors and using a room monitor can be invaluable. Extra-low sliding locks and doorknob covers can also be useful, but only if a caregiver is around for emergency unlocking.

