We need to talk about Kellie Leitch: Timson

On Sunday night, only a few hours after the horrific mass murder of six Muslim men and the wounding of 19 others praying in a Quebec City mosque, controversial Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch tweeted the following: “Heartbreaking news out of Quebec City tonight. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims.”Normally this would be seen as a politician’s genuine expression of sympathy. But in Leitch’s case, there were swift angry replies on Twitter: “Don’t you dare,” said one. Another called her a “gross opportunist.” “Not another damn word saying whether or not they have Canadian values,” said a third, blaming Leitch for “fuelling hate.”Even the satirical online magazine The Beaverton got in on the act, with a piece headlined “Kellie Leitch heartbroken that people would act on hate she’s incited.”More details are emerging about Alexandre Bissonnette, the young white Quebecois man charged with the murders and attempted murders of the men praying in the mosque.He was “quiet,” he played chess, he had studied at Laval University, and his social media presence included antagonism toward refugees and feminists, and admiration for the views of far right French politician Marine Le Pen and U.S. President Donald Trump.Article Continued BelowThere was no mention of Kellie Leitch.But she was there all the same, in the shadows of this horrific crime, a mainstream Canadian politician who wants to be our next Prime Minister.Leitch, a doctor and former cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s government, has called publicly for the in-person screening of immigrants, presumably like the men shot in the mosque, specifically for “non-Canadian values.” She has not explained how this could be accomplished.