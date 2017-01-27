Wellington: The capital of Kiwi cool

WELLINGTON, N.Z.-Located on the southern tip of New Zealand’s North Island, windswept Wellington is a vibrant capital lurking under the unassuming guise of a far-flung urban outpost. While Auckland, 640 kilometres to the north, might be the country’s largest city with a population nearly eight times Wellington’s modest 203,800 souls, when it comes to culture, Welly punches well above its weight.That’s evident everywhere: in the art installations peppering the small city; the colourful graffiti enlivening buildings’ facades; the buskers on the bustling Cuba St. pedestrian mall; the bands playing until the early hours in raucous downtown bars; the bubbling craft beer scene; the crowded cafés; the studios that create movie magic; the exquisite works by local artists at City Gallery Wellington.Looming over the city’s harbour, the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa is Wellington’s most imposing landmark. The country’s national museum, whose Maori name roughly translates to “the place of treasures of this land,” covers everything from natural history to indigenous culture to contemporary art over six sprawling floors.Related story:Tattoos: A perfect (and permanent) souvenirPene KiwiKiwi guides me through the museum’s Maori exhibits. When Polynesian people began settling New Zealand just 700 years ago, they arrived on swift double-hulled canoes that could hold as many as 200 people. Maori culture developed in this new land, and although the arrival of Europeans in the 18th century heralded generations of persecution, the 20th century brought about a Maori cultural renaissance of art, architecture and spirituality.Article Continued Below“If we want to survive,” KiwiKiwi says, “we have to be able to retain and reshape.”To catch a glimpse of the world that confronted these first seafaring settlers, I visit Zealandia.Surrounded by a 2.2-metre tall, 8.6-kilometre long fence, Zealandia is something of a prehistoric paradise: a lush 2.2-square-kilometre valley where rare indigenous birds such as the iconic kiwi, the playful kaka parrot, and the flightless iridescently plumed takahe have proliferated since the park was established two decades ago.