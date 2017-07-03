Wellness goals out of reach? Start your day off right by revamping nighttime routine

We all think our day starts when we wake up. But what if the day really starts the evening before?Why does it matter? When you create an ideal nighttime routine, it is far more likely that your first step in the morning will lead to a successful day.Many people struggle to reach their health and wellness goals. They cling to diet and exercise fads but overlook the importance of creating and planning consistent habits. A lack of planning can have a snowball effect: You start your morning tired from a poor night’s sleep, then skip exercise and miss breakfast while rushing out of the house. Lunches at restaurants are typically heavier than those made at home, but packing a lunch isn’t an option if you haven’t planned for it. Sugar and caffeine cravings may be elevated all day due to fatigue from poor sleep. The whole day feels hectic because it started off stressed and rushed. It’s a vicious cycle.Read moreUjjayi breath takes a light touch: The MovesArticle Continued BelowWhy a good night’s sleep is essentialHow to really make a meal in 30 minutes The goal of a nighttime routine is to set a tone to wind down and allow for a peaceful rest and reset, which will lead to starting the next day a few steps ahead of the game. This routine starts as soon as dinner is ending.