West Vancouver trophy home lets new owner be the designer

Imagine if you could buy a fabulous new home overlooking the Salish Sea that you could finish exactly to your taste and creative specifications.There is such a place in West Vancouver that’s waiting to be completed inside. Listing agent Gregg Close says the “rare trophy residence” built into a rock face is 90 per cent done. The owner has spent the past four years bringing his vision to fruition.“All the heavy lifting’s done. The thought was, ‘Let’s get the property to the state where the purchaser can finish it to his or her taste,’” says Close of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “It’s an over-the-top, one-off contemporary masterpiece that’s a blank canvas.”The remaining 10 per cent to be finished includes the kitchen, bathrooms and common living areas on the main floor of the three-level concrete, glass and steel home. To give prospective owners of 5225 Gulf Pl. an idea of what the space could look like, Close hired interior designer Kathie-Lee Pugsley to come up with a design plan and renderings.Article Continued BelowPugsley, who works with realtors and homeowners through her firm, FocusedInteriors, recalls being “awestruck” by the views of the sky, water and mountains, and the unique architecture and geography of the property.“I wanted to stay true to the surroundings, allowing the rock, landscape and natural features to shine,” she says of her approach to the design and décor. “The heart and soul of the home is its context to the natural environment around it.”The biggest challenge, she says, was determining how to “acknowledge the angles, views and sightlines and still be functional.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx