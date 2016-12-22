Westin Buffalo checks in boutique experiences

BUFFALO, N.Y.-It can be difficult for a large hotel chain to feel special or compete with more tailored boutique offerings in any city, but the new Westin Buffalo manages to do just that. With free shuttle service and family-oriented perks, a fantastic new restaurant on the main level and a budding partnership with a local spa, it’s a great new addition to the hotel scene here.Family-friendly roomsThe hotel’s 116 rooms and suites feature contemporary décor in warm earthy tones. The layout, artwork and furniture are subtly designed to mimic imperfect lines and angles found in nature. Extra-wide hallways enable guests and staff to easily manoeuvre luggage and strollers. Travelling with kids? Opt for a junior executive suite, which comes with a handy kitchenette and the option of a fully-stocked fridge upon arrival, courtesy of a grocery-buying service arranged by hotel staff for an extra fee.Serene sleepThe Westin is known for its heavenly beds and sleep well program, which includes an in-room dining menu of sleep-enhancing superfoods developed in partnership with SuperFoodsRx. The beds are piled high with plush goose-down duvets, hypoallergenic pillows and Egyptian cotton sheets. If you can’t part with the bedding, all of it — including the mattress and box spring — is available for purchase through the Westin home collection. Bonus: You’ll find a tiny bottle of lavender and chamomile essential oil on your nightstand to rub on your temples before bed. Average nightly room rates start at $190 (Canadian).Article Continued BelowRefined diningAll hail chef Homer Ford, who returned to Buffalo after several years in New York City. He spends his days presenting mouthwatering small plates designed for sharing at Patina 250 in the hotel. The restaurant has a casually sophisticated, lounge-like atmosphere, and guests can enjoy craft cocktails, wood-fired cooking or a full dining experience in a variety of areas. The bar can get rowdy on a Saturday night, especially if a Sabres game is on. Don’t check out without trying the lemon ricotta pancakes made with huckleberry compote and salted honey butter.Theatre night

