What about the free bread basket? U.S. calorie-count rules raise complex queries from restaurants

NEW YORK—How might a bread basket for the table be counted under the United States’ new calorie posting rules? What about seasonal items, croutons for salads, or pizza that’s cut into squares?American restaurant and grocery chains scrambling to post calorie counts on their menus by spring have peppered the Food and Drug Administration with queries that offer a window — often complex, occasionally comic — into the ingredient riddles they are trying to solve.One example: If a pizza chain gets pepperoni from multiple suppliers, which calorie count should be used? The FDA’s advice: Whichever is fattiest.“You would not be penalized for over-declaring calories versus under-declaring,” the agency responded last March, according to the correspondence obtained through a public records request.Some cities and states already require restaurant chains to divulge calorie counts. But the federal regulation, set to take effect in May for eateries with 20 or more locations, would make the information more widely available. What’s more, it requires supermarket and convenience store chains to start posting calories for their prepared foods.Article Continued BelowWhether President-elect Donald Trump and the new Congress try to make any changes to the regulation — passed as part of the health care overhaul — isn’t yet known. The restaurant industry association favours a national standard over a patchwork of local laws, though grocery and convenience store groups are hoping for a delay in enforcement and more flexibility in how they can disclose the calorie counts.For now, the topics addressed by the FDA help illustrate what diners can expect to see on their menus.Q: How should the calorie counts be determined?

