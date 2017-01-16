What happens to the dog when a couple breaks up?

As Tiana Leonty and Jarret Wright’s relationship was ending their biggest concern was “What do we do with Rex?”The 72-pound German shepherd mix was a handful. Almost 5 years old and racked with separation anxiety, a condition they expected would only be aggravated by losing a “parent” in a leash tug of war. They bought him together, trained him together, and adored him together. “We both loved Rex right away,” says Leonty, who, like Wright, grew up with a dog. Rex came into their lives in 2015 as a 3-year-old rescue. The Toronto-based actors, who had been living together for two years, broke up just four months after getting the dog and faced the question of what to do with Rex.“I could not take him from Jarret. It would break my heart,” Leonty says. “I would sooner give Rex to him.”Article Continued BelowWright too couldn’t part with Rex or take him from Leonty, so the ex-couple decided to “co-parent.” instead. This arrangement could become more commonplace as millennials are opting to adopt pets rather than have babies as they delay marriage and home ownership, according to American research firm Mintel. Breakups involving pets don’t always end this well. A judge in Saskatchewan recently rebuked a childless couple in family court over an application to determine where two of their dogs would stay while the divorce is finalized. The wife asked that the case be treated with a “custody approach” as with kids in a divorce, but the judge decided a “dogs are property” approach was best. To go the custody route would be the same as allowing a custody fight over “family butter knives.” In a 15-page decision, the judge recommended the dogs stay with the wife’s parents in the interim.

