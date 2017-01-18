Hillary Clinton’s first major televised post-election appearance will be as a witness to a ceremony that could have been hers. Aides to the former secretary of state and failed 2016 Democratic nominee confirmed Clinton will attend as a guest of her husband, Bill. Tradition dictates former presidents and their spouses receive invitations. It’s not the first time a defeated politician has watched a bitter rival’s swearing-in: Former vice-president Al Gore attended the inauguration of George. W. Bush in 2001 and former vice-president Richard Nixon watched as John F. Kennedy took the oath of office in 1961.“I believe Hillary will be as classy as they were, and behave herself,” said Cynthia Lett, a Maryland-based international protocol expert. It’s unclear whether Clinton will give a thumbs-up for the cameras as Gore did, or indeed whether Donald Trump will acknowledge her presence in his own inaugural speech, as JFK did for Nixon. But there are a few ways Clinton can send subliminal messages to supporters, Democrats, outraged Republicans and any deflated bipartisan #NeverTrump followers, should she so choose.Article Continued Below1. Read my pantsuitBill Clinton-era secretary of state Madeleine Albright demonstrated her personal feelings about diplomatic encounters through what became known as “brooch diplomacy.” She famously wore a snake pin when meeting with Iraqi officials the same year Saddam Hussein called her a serpent. Although Clinton herself tends to favour understated jewellery with her designer pantsuits, her fashion choices could transmit a statement: A black outfit might hint at a pessimistic nation in mourning. A bright outfit would say, “Hey, look at me. You can’t keep a good woman down.” Or, if she were feeling more magnanimous — or passive aggressive — Clinton could wear an off-the-rack Ivanka Trump original design, available online and at many fine department stores.2. Wear a safety pin