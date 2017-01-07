Whats the definition of a gardener?

Take a moment to pull out the snapshot of a gorgeous garden you have in your head. Got it? For some, this is a brilliant, blowsy place full of colour and for others it may be a large expanse of lawn or even a golf course fairway. Chances are the image stuck in your head is different from that of everyone else. Now think about a gardener. What does she look like? What does she do? Is a gardener simply a farmer on a small scale? Or a designer, an artist with skills, like those of a painter? Truth is, the “gardener” we knew for several generations is no longer the person we once thought. In the 20th century, a gardener cut grass, trimmed hedges, planted plants in large monochromatic schemes and generally controlled what nature threw at her or him. He or she planted rose gardens, collected peonies and planted impatiens by the bucket load: wide sweeps of the things bloomed en masse at the front of many suburban homes. Gone. All of this is now out the window. The incoming generation of “gardeners” is changing our concept of Canada’s most popular outdoor activity in dramatic fashion. The field of gardening is looking much less “field like” and more “condo-balcony.” Article Continued BelowECO GARDENING: Take the environment, for example. Foremost in the minds of millennials are native plants that attract pollinators. The decline of the honey bee is on their radar, as are the declining populations of bats, snakes, frogs and many bird species. All of these are connected to the new gardening experience as we realize our activity in the garden has an impact on the universe within blocks of our home. Think of the hummingbird that drinks nectar from your salvia. Then flits over the fence to bathe in your neighbour’s bird bath then on to the public park down the road to build a nest, lay some eggs and create another generation. When that hummingbird comes to your salvia, the furthest thought from its tiny little brain is that this is YOUR space, your property and that you hold the deed and legal right to it. Hummingbirds couldn’t care less.Our activity in the garden provides many health benefits to us, the gardeners. Those who choose to just sit and view the results of our handiwork enjoy benefits, too. Gardeners figured that out generations ago.

