When your partner is a psychopath

Though the lies started right away, it wasn’t until much later that Sandra realized how badly she’d been conned.They met at a mutual friend’s birthday in 2012, sharing a bottle of wine at a restaurant when everyone else on the guest list was late. She mentioned she was starting a woodworking class; he was considering the same one.“He started with the ‘me too’-ing and it felt like we had so much in common,” says Sandra, who is now 35 and lives in Toronto.Soon followed a phase of what she calls “love-bombing,” where it seemed she’d met her perfect match. There were unbelievable, magical coincidences: he “just knew” when she couldn’t sleep, calling late at night to keep her company. She’d once fantasized about a dream date with a scavenger hunt in a library using books as clues. She couldn’t believe when he made it happen.“It felt like it naturally unfolded,” she says. “I was like, ‘This is my soulmate.’ ”Article Continued BelowBy the time he started to drift away just a few weeks later, Sandra was hooked. (Sandra is a pseudonym, which the Star is using to protect her identity and the identity of others involved.)The pattern, she would later discover, is common and linked to psychopathic traits. While pop culture — the TV show Dexter, the movie American Psycho — suggests psychopaths are cold-blooded killers, there’s a growing awareness of the damage the subtler variety can inflict on others. Romantic partners are especially vulnerable. According to victims, it starts with idealization, which could include personality mirroring and over-the-top affection. Then follows devaluation, lies, infidelity and poking at insecurities; then an eventual discarding, replacing one unwitting victim for another.