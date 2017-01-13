Where to find the worlds cheapest Michelin-star food

SINGAPORE-I might have started a black market. There’s hundreds of food stalls at Chinatown’s hawker complex and only one is busy. The fantastically literal Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle sells the world’s cheapest Michelin-star food, starting at $2 SGD ($1.92 Canadian). Less than a box of Timbits. The wait was 45 minutes before Michelin’s first Singapore guide launched in July. Parched, salivating customers now wait 2.5 hours, as fans whir overhead, working overtime. As perplexing as chefs dreaming of acclaim from a tire company seems, a star is a culinary Academy Award and eating Michelin food is on many bucket lists. Article Continued BelowMost other hawker stalls close at around 4 p.m., when chef Chan Hon Meng turns customers away because he’s out of food. That’s a problem for me at 3:45 p.m. As always, I’m late, and I leave Singapore the next day.Christian Sutanto waits in the searing heat for his first ever Michelin-star meal from Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle.Mission impossible? I’ve no Tom Cruise smile to flash, only crooked fangs and a broad Scottish accent. Trying to imitate the quintessential James Bond, Sean Connery, would only leave people shaken, not stirred.

