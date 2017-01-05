Which popcorn is the healthier choice? Orville Redenbachers Smart Pop or Smartfood

Both of these popcorn brands claim to be “smart,” but only one gets a passing grade. Smartfood’s additional vegetable oil, cheese and salt take this from a natural, healthy snack to one that’s fat and salt-laden. The excess fat and salt make you crave more. It’s always best when you control what goes on your food – pop the popcorn yourself. If you do want more flavour, add finely grated parmesan cheese and your favourite spices.Pick:Orville Redenbacher's Smart Pop gourmet popping corn has 110 mg sodium in 5 cups.Orville Redenbacher’s Smart Pop gourmet popping corn5 cups (1,250 mL)Article Continued BelowCalories: 100Fat: 1gSodium: 110 mgversus

