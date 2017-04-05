Whisky meets camping on Islay in Scotland

ISLAY, SCOTLAND-To eat, or not to eat, and instead tour a whisky distillery? It’s a dilemma trickier than Shakespeare posed Hamlet.That is the question facing a Czech backpacker who arrives at Ardbeg visitor centre one regular Wednesday afternoon to no fanfare, at least initially.Gripped by malt madness, he budgeted just £10 — that’s $16 (Canadian) — a day on a cross-continental pilgrimage to Islay’s eight distilleries.The tour is £5 ($8). Can the traveller, who signs a postcard to Ardbeg staff only as Marek, survive on crumbs?He further risked shuffling off his mortal coil by bringing only a sleeping bag — no tent.Article Continued BelowCamping here for three days, I learn Islay’s harsh beauty is untamable, even with the right equipment.Related story:Mystery shrouds Kildalton churchRuggedly handsome, the island is more Gerard Butler than Matt Damon.