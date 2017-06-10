Who is responsible for squirrels in the attic?: Condo Law

A large number of bird feeders in our condominium’s common-element trees have attracted an increasing number of squirrels, raccoons and mice. They have moved into the walls and roofs of our units and the result is increased costs for repairs. Now it has been announced that the corporation will pay only for the cost of common-element roof and eaves repairs to damage caused by the animals — all repairs to units are the responsibility of each owner. The corporation points to the condo corporation’s declaration, which says that unit repairs are the obligation of the unit owner. Shouldn’t the corporation be responsible for unit repairs necessitated by animals entering our homes from the common elements? The Condominium Act stipulates that repairs to the common elements and the units are the responsibility of the corporation. The Act provides, however, that its stated various repair and maintenance obligations, other than the corporation’s responsibility for those to common elements, may be changed in the declaration.Declarations invariably provide that unit repairs are the obligation of the unit owner. The current amendments to the Act, which are not yet in force, provide that unit repairs are the obligation of the unit owner — although the declaration may provide that the corporation will be responsible for unit repairs. Currently, owners in your condominium are responsible for their own repairs.After the Act amendments come into force, the unit owners will remain responsible for the unit damage unless the declaration is amended to make the corporation responsible. Article Continued BelowIs a dispute between two unit owners involving disturbing noise one that must be mediated and arbitrated under the Condominium Act? If the disturbing noise is prohibited by the corporation’s rules, and reasonable steps have not been taken to prevent the noise, the proper procedure for the owner would be to require mediation with the corporation, pursuant to Section 132 of the Condominium Act.Mediation changes to arbitration if a mediator is not agreed upon within 60 days of the request, or if the appointed mediator determines that the parties have been unable to reach a settlement.