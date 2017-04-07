Why all parents should care about kids and genders

“Can I whisper something in your ear?” my son asked, sidling up to me on the couch one morning the week before his fifth birthday. He smelled sweet of sweat and pancake syrup. “Of course you can. Talk to me,” I said. “I’m wondering if I can ask for Shopkins for my birthday. I want them but they are for girls,” he said with a hush. I sat stunned.Gender is not something we often consider when making decisions in our household. Both of my sons have enjoyed getting their nails done with me, and I happily oblige. My daughter had little interest in dolls or dresses, preferring her younger brother’s hockey jersey as acceptable school-picture attire until middle school, when hormones took hold and makeup became the norm. But somewhere at school, my youngest came to believe Shopkins were meant for girls.We’ve seen the outrageous ways marketers pitch pink anything to women (pens, hammers), while candy comes in “adventurous” flavours for boys and “enchanted” flavours for girls. There are pink clothes hangers for girls and blue for boys, and even cowgirl toy guns in, of course, pink.While toy manufacturers continue to brand toys specifically based on gender, big names such as Walmart and Toys R Us have stopped labelling aisles specifically “boy” or “girl.”“So what’s the harm?” you might ask. National Geographic’s January issue, titled “Gender Revolution,” explored the science and research behind gender and its history, expression, evolution and impact on society.Article Continued BelowAccording to Natasha Daly, author of the National Geographic article “How Today’s Toys May Be Harming Your Daughter,” the various researchers she interviewed believe that “anytime play is restricted or one gender is not exposed to certain toys, there are bound to be consequences. Research already shows girls’ play is negatively impacted in the areas of spatial reasoning and problem-solving because they are not encouraged to build or construct. We know, for instance, that girls’ puzzles are made with fewer pieces.” She also learned through her discussions that, “toys can impact comfort level. For instance, Legos are equated with construction, dolls with nurturing. When kids aren’t given a chance to develop these skills through play, it can have an impact later in life.”Play is central to the development of critical thinking early in life. How we play, and the toys we play with, can affect a child’s future profession. Some researchers even say this is why we do not see as many women pursue science, technology, engineering and math careers. “If parents understand the importance of exposing boys and girls to different types of toys, they can make informed decisions based on that information rather than what is being marketed to them based on their child’s gender,” Daly said.The gender bias extends far beyond the toy aisle. I took my oldest to a babysitting class last summer to become an official, CPR-certified child-watching tween. Of the 16 people in her class, one was male. Another friend told me his 16-year-old son’s Advanced Placement computer-science class is 16 boys to one girl. Is this a result of parents not offering options or a genuine lack of interest?